Ayesha Jhulka was part of many successful movies in the mid and late 90s and especially gained prominence for starring alongside Aamir Khan in the 1992 romantic drama, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. However, her personal life had also managed to make some noise amid the same. One of her rumored relationships with actor Nana Patekar especially grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

When Manisha Koirala Caught Nana Patekar And Ayesha Jhulka Red Handed

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Ayesha Jhulka started a romantic relationship with Nana Patekar while they were shooting for the 2003 film, Aanch. However, Nana was reportedly still in a relationship with actress Manisha Koirala during that time. However, all hell broke loose after Manisha caught Nana and Ayesha together in a closed room.

The Dil Se actress was reportedly left fuming and lashed out at Ayesha Jhulka. On a fit of rage, Manisha Koirala screamed at Ayesha saying, “Get off my man, you bi**h.” This incident also made Manisha part ways with Nana Patekar.

However, Nana Patekar continued his relationship with Ayesha Jhulka. The former couple were speculated to be in a live-in relationship. However, they soon parted ways later and the reason was said to be the Welcome actor’s temper issues.

Ayesha Jhulka’s Il-Fated Relationship With Arman Kohli

After her breakup with Nana Patekar, Ayesha Jhulka also began a whirlwind romance with actor Armaan Kohli. She was so madly in love with the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant that she went on to reject many big films and instead was looking forward to settle down with him. The ex-couple were also reportedly engaged but soon their romance hit a rough patch too. It was soon revealed that Ayesha and Armaan parted ways because the latter was rumored to have fallen in love with someone else.

This relationship also hit a toll on Ayesha Jhulka’s professional career since she had already lost out on some big projects. However, at present, she is happily married to businessman Sameer Vashi since 2003. The couple do not have any children which was a conscious decison of the Kurbaan actress.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Felt Hollow Inside After Finishing The Filming Of Koi Mil Gaya: “I Think It Was Because…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News