Rajesh Khanna was one of the greatest and most successful actors in the Hindi film industry; he is also known as the first Superstar of Hindi cinema. Despite such accomplishments, Naseeruddin Shah reportedly made degrading comments about the late actor’s acting and was bashed by Dimple Kapadia. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Dimple was reportedly only 15 when she tied the knot with a much older Khanna. As per reports, the late actor was 31 years old. The couple has two daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. Twinkle married Akshay Kumar after quitting acting. On the other hand, Nasiruddin is one of the most versatile actors present in the industry, who has shared the screen with Nasiruddin in Finding Fanny.

According to Business Standard, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Naseeruddin Shah called Rajesh Khanna’s acting poor, blaming him for bringing mediocrity to the Indian cinemas in the 70s. He said, “I just want to say that while I understand that everyone has the right to their own opinion, the man’s career and legacy speak for him. I don’t need to over-emphasize his accomplishments or what he has done for Hindi cinema. You know them, I know them, millions of his fans know them as well.” It did not board well with Dimple Kapadia as she slammed the actor for his degrading comments about Khanna’s acting.

Dimple Kapadia said, “I just want to say that while I understand that everyone has the right to their own opinion, the man’s career and legacy speak for him. I don’t need to over-emphasize his accomplishments or what he has done for Hindi cinema. You know them, I know them, millions of his fans know them as well.” Naseeruddin Shah also apologized to Twinkle Khanna after she slammed him for his controversial remarks.

She tweeted, “Sir if you can’t respect the living, respect the dead. Mediocrity is attacking a man who can’t respond.” Naseeruddin Shah responded, “I apologize to those who were personally offended. My intention was not to attack him but to talk about how a certain phase in history affected the course of Hindi cinema.” Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012 after a prolonged illness.

