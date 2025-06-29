Aamir Khan and Kajol are currently having an intense battle at the box office with their films Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa. While SZP, arrived last week, it is still giving a tough fight to Maa. However, once upon a time Kajol chose Mr Perfectionist over Shah Rukh Khan for her comeback!

When Kajol Rejected SRK!

In 2006, Kajol was offered two films – one was Aditya Chopra’s Fanaa, and the other was Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. While everyone thought that the actress would obviously go with KANK as it involved two of her closest friends, SRK and Karan, she surprised everyone by choosing Kunal Kohli’s Fanaa!

Aamir Khan’s OG Co-Star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Interestingly, not many people know that Fanaa had an altogether different star cast, except for Aamir Khan! It was supposed to have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Zooni and Sushmita Sen as the fierce officer, who was later played by Tabu. At one point, the film also had Abhishek Bachchan in the role that was later played by Shiney Ahuja!

When Aamir Gave Three Choices For Fanaa!

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, director Kunal Kohli revealed that after Aamir was on board for Fanaa, he asked the actor to give three names for Zooni, and the answer surprised all. Kunal Kohli recalled, “We went to Aamir first, and when we asked him who he thinks would play the role of Zooni the best, he said, ‘I will give you three names, and that is Kajol, Kajol, and Kajol.'”

Aamir Khan Missed Working With Aishwarya Rai!

Interestingly, if the makers had gone with the first choice, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it would have been her full circle since she refused to debut with Raja Hindustani opposite Aamir Khan! It would also have been a surreal cast since Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen have never shared the frame together! But as they say, every film chooses its actors. And the rest as they further say, is history!

