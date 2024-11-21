Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses Indian cinema has been blessed with. Even Hollywood actors like Brad Pitt have expressed their desire to work with the Bollywood beauty. But did you know she once rejected a big Hindi franchise that has built the career of a Gen Z actor and continues its 100% success streak?

Bollywood superstar + Gen Z actor!

We’re talking about a renowned franchise that starred a Bollywood superstar in the original film. He is so successful in today’s world that even the director felt he was “too big” of an actor to be a part of the sequel. So, while the filmmaker claimed he could not be “replaced,” the baton was eventually passed onto a 33-year-old actor.

A 100% success ratio!

The franchise has a 100% success ratio. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could have been part of the universe that is close to minting 500 crores at the Indian box office alone. And it continues to earn moolah, as the latest installment is stealing thunder with its exceptional run in theatres.

Ring any bells?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise it is! Yes, you heard that right! Many wouldn’t know, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was one of the initial choices to play the role of Avni/ Manjulika. As per media reports, she wasn’t very keen on playing a ghost, which is why she rejected the iconic character. Well, her loss turned out to be Vidya Balan’s gain, and how!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Box Office Breakdown

Take a look at the breakdown of box office collection made by each installment so far:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007): 50 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022): 185.57 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 259 crores (still running)

Total: 494.57 crores

Before the weekend ends, Bhool Bhulaiyaa will be successfully worth 500 crores at the Indian box office. While the first installment featured Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan took over in the BB2 and has contributed 444.57 crores already to the franchise!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is now in the works. One can only imagine how it would have helped boost the career of Aishwarya Rai, who currently has no upcoming film confirmed.

