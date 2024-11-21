Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and his wife have separated after 29 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in an arranged marriage in Chennai on March 12, 1995.

While the exact cause of their separation hasn’t been revealed yet, emotional differences are said to have caused it. This news is an utter shock to Rahman fans and all those who have known the couple for a long time.

The two never had any such issues in their lives. Saira was so in love with Rahman that she would always try to listen to his voice no matter where he went. She loved the songs he sang, even the ones he did not compose.

One song in Rahman’s voice that makes her cry even today is ‘Jane Ki Zid Na Karo.’ In a conversation with Krishna Trilook, the author of Notes of a Dream: The Authorized Biography of A.R Rahman, Saira revealed that the song from Rahman makes her cry whenever she listens to it and reminds her of her mother.

“I must say he’s God’s gifted child. One song of his made me cry when my mother was on her deathbed. It was a song called “Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo.” I would keep listening to it and keep crying. It was not his composition, but the way he sang it was just out of this world,” Saira said.

Saira was not just A.R. Rahman’s wife but also his financial manager. She managed his expenditures, financial contracts, and the employees in his offices in Chennai and Mumbai.

For Rahman, it was said that he was too good a person to be. However, Saira was very hands-on with her affairs. One wouldn’t be able to fool around with her and get away.

“I’m always involved with his business affairs,” says Saira. She revealed she was used to her husband’s fame and busy life. “I’m used to his life. And that’s no great thing. What about other celebrities’ wives? Shah Rukh Khan is also busy and famous.”

She continued, “I guess other celebrity wives all have their stuff to do. My life is just about handling AR’s life. That’s what keeps me going,” Saira said. According to Saira, Rahman was undoubtedly a gifted child, and goodness and creativity came from God.

The couple have three children, Khatija Rahman, Raheema Rahman, and A.R Ameen.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Was Reportedly Yelled At By Police For Urinating On The Road – Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News