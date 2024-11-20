Kangana Ranaut is perhaps the most controversial superstar that Indian cinema has ever known. Her unfiltered attitude and urge to express her opinion on all subjects has often got her into trouble. As she gears up for her directorial venture Emergency, which will be released on 17 January 2025, she is still very vocal about other celebrities and their upcoming projects.

Netflix and Aryan Khan announce new web series for 2025

Aryan Khan is finally gearing up for his big debut as a director with an upcoming web series by Gauri Khan. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media platforms to announce the show, which will hit Netflix’s streaming giant in 2025.

Kangana Ranaut is usually against star kids in Bollywood, but she appreciated that Aryan chose the more difficult direction instead of being an actor. She said, “It’s great that children from film families go beyond just wanting to wear make-up, lose weight, doll up, and think they are actors.” Emphasizing the need for people with resources to be the ones to uplift the standard of filmmaking in India. She added, “We need more people behind the cameras. It’s good that Aryan Khan is taking the road less traveled. I look forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker”.

Aryan Khan’s web-series to be set in the backdrop of the film industry

The web series is reportedly based in the film industry and is the journey of an outsider who makes it into the mainstream. Aryan has spent his entire life in the film industry, and his parents are among the most influential people in the industry. The inspiration might have come from his famous father, Shah Rukh Khan, who was an outsider who broke the norms and entered the film industry to rule it for the next few decades. Shah Rukh Khan will likely be next in King, acting alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai’s Raavan Co-Star Nikhil Dwivedi Spills The Beans About Their On-Set Professionalism Amid Divorce Rumors: “They Were A Couple”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News