Akshay Kumar may be going through a rough patch with his recent films, but his career spans three remarkable decades. While he has done some intense and meaningful cinema, his best work has come in his comedic films that have become cult classics. His masterful comic timing is a treat to watch. Even though cult films like Welcome, Hera Pheri, and Garam Masala were released in the 2000s, they still make people laugh with the meme material they offer. Well, for the fans of Khiladi Kumar, here is an update that will make your day.

Akshay Kumar Confirms Hera Pheri 3 Will Start Next Year

While speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 will start next year. “I think by next year, we’ll start it”. This marks the third film in the Hera Pheri franchise that stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles.

Whether Hera Pheri 3 will follow the same sequence of events as its prequel, Phir Hera Pheri, or whether it will be a spiritual sequel, is yet to be confirmed. Akshay Kumar’s statement has sent the audience into a frenzy as they desperately wait for the comic caper to return.

Akshay Kumar To Act In A Film Directed By Ajay Devgn

Apart from Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn confirmed they are working on a film together. Ajay Devgn will direct Akshay in the movie. Akshay is currently working on Welcome to the Jungle, the third film in the comical Welcome franchise.

Akshay Kumar usually has a packed calendar of films and will be seen next in Sky Force, Houseful 5, and Jolly LLB 3. His last film, Khel Khel Mein, was not a huge success at the box office but found its audience when it was released on Netflix. The actor hopes to replicate his success in comedy films in the coming years as he steps into a genre he is most comfortable in and seeks commercial success.

