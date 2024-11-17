There’s often been a debate about Hindi vs South. Often, actors have united and demanded that there be no division and wanted fans to praise “Indian cinema” altogether. But Singham Again co-stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are currently discussing the difference between the two industries. They have called out Bollywood over its lack of unity. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Ajay Devgn is currently entertaining fans on the big screens with Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the cop drama features Akshay Kumar in a cameo as Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor are also a part of the Diwali release.

Akshay Kumar on Bollywood vs South

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Akshay Kumar visibly expressed his disappointment in the Hindi film industry. Asked if he feels the South Indian industry is doing much better and has more unity, he responded, “I agree that we don’t have much unity. I don’t know what Ajay thinks. Unity is lacking, respect is lacking, and that is a big thing.”

Ajay Devgn agrees with Akshay Kumar!

It seems the Singham Again actor feels quite the same. Ajay Devgn did not stop there. He also praised the South Indian actors for supporting each other and standing up for one another during difficult times. He feels it is lacking in the Mumbai film industry, although he has always wanted that to happen.

Ajay Devgn added, “As far as we are concerned, the 4-5 of us who started together in the 90s – me, Akshay, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and others – are not in any kind of struggle or conflict. We are there for each other, and we all know that. You will never see that conflict between us.”

Devgn also cited the example of Son Of Sardaar 2. While Akshay Kumar held the rights to the movie title, he happily gave it away for his Singham Again co-star.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Was Reportedly Yelled At By Police For Urinating On The Road – Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News