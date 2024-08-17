Son of Sardaar 2 is making news for all the wrong reasons. After Sanjay Dutt’s exit from the film due to Visa issues, Vijay Raaz was removed from the project shortly after filming in the UK. The producers have accused the veteran actor of ‘rude behavior’ and ‘never-ending demands,’ citing it as the reason behind his departure from the film. On the other hand, Vijay has claimed that he was shown the door simply because he did not greet Ajay Devgn on the set.

Kumar Mangat, the co-producer of Son Of Sardaar 2, alleged that Vijay Raaz made unreasonable demands on sets, including asking for premium suites during his stay in the UK, which forced them to remove him from the project. “He demanded for bigger rooms, vanity van and also overcharged us for the spot boys. His spot boy was being paid Rs 20,000 per night, which is more than any big actor. The UK is an expensive place, and everyone got standard rooms during the shoot, but he demanded premium suites,” Mangat said in a statement to Pinkvilla.

The producer added that he refused to understand when he tried to explain the situation to Raaz. “His constant response was, ‘You were the ones who approached me, I didn’t come to you asking for work’. His behavior kept getting worse. He demanded two cars for a three-person staff to travel,” Mangat said.

Vijay Raaz refuted Mangat’s allegations and had a different story for being removed from Son Of Sardaar 2. The actor stated that he was asked to leave the film within 30 minutes of reaching the set after not greeting Ajay Devgn, standing nearby. “I stepped out of the van and spotted Ajay Devgn, who was standing about 25 meters away from me. I didn’t greet him as he was busy. Twenty-five minutes later, Mr. Mangat came to me and said, ‘You can leave the film, we are removing you,’” Raaz revealed.

The Run actor further discussed his demand for bigger rooms, explaining that he wanted space to practice Yoga in the morning. “26 years in the industry, can’t I make this demand? The only misconduct from my end is, I didn’t greet Mr Ajay Devgn. I didn’t even meet the crew, and these are the only people I interacted with. I was removed from the film 30 minutes of reaching the sets, as I didn’t greet Ajay Devgn. These are powerful people, and the chatter of misconduct doesn’t arise at all,” Vijay Raaz added.

However, Kumar Mangat then hit back at the actor, saying that the producers lost Rs. 2 crores by replacing him and would not have taken such a drastic step without significant concern. He also revealed that one person from Raaz’s team has been accused of sexual harassment by a hotel employee. In his defense, the actor said, “I was removed from the film on August 4 at 2 pm, and the episode at the hotel took place at 11 pm on the same day. I have nothing to do with it. I am no longer working with the spot boy.”

