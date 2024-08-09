Recently, it was reported that Sanjay Dutt was replaced in Son of Sardaar 2 after his UK visa was denied, and the actor could not travel to the country for the film’s shoot. The star’s arrest in the 1993 Bombay bombings case apparently caused the issue in his visa application.

Dutt has now opened up about the whole incident, revealing what exactly transpired that made him lose his visa. The actor, who was one of the leads in Son of Sardaar 2, has now been replaced by Ravi Kishan in the sequel.

“The UK Government did not do the Right Thing,” Sanjay Dutt on His UK Visa Rejection

Sanjay Dutt addressed his visa rejection in an interview with Bombay Times. The actor revealed his visa was initially granted by the UK government and he had already made the payment for it. However, the authorities decided to revoke it a month later. “I know one thing that the UK government did not do the right thing. They gave me the Visa (initially).” said the actor.

He added, “Waha sab payment hogaye the (All the payments were already done in the UK). Everything was ready. Then a month later you are canceling my Visa! I gave you (the UK authorities) all the papers and everything (required). Why did you give me the Visa (in the first place)? You shouldn’t have given me the visa. How come it took you one month to realize the laws?”

Will Sanjay Dutt Make a Guest Appearance in Son of Sardaar 2?

The team of Son of Sardaar 2 is now shooting for the film in the UK, but Dutt had to depart the project as he could not be there. Though the actor was replaced by Ravi Kishan at the last minute, there are speculations that he might be seen in a guest appearance in the film. Talking about whether he will have a cameo in the sequel, Dutt said, “I don’t know about that.”

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S star further seemed to be irked by the whole issue as he said, “Waise bhi who is going to UK? There are so many riots happening there. Even the Indian government has issued a statement that you should not visit UK. I am not missing out on anything. But yes, they have done wrong. They need to rectify this. I am a law-abiding citizen. I go according to the law, and I respect every country’s law.”

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is reported to star Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Chunky Pandey, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Roshni Walia, Mukul Dev, Sharat Saxena, Vindu Dara Singh, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

