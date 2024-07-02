Son of Sardaar, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Juhi Chawla and Sonakshi Sinha released in 2012. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the action comedy is a remake of SS Rajamouli’s ‘Maryada Ramanna’. The film minted good numbers at the box office, despite its clash with Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

It has been 14 years since Son of Sardaar was released in theatres, and now there’s a new report that the makers are planning a sequel. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt are open to reuniting for the sequel, ‘Son of Sardaar 2,’ to entertain the masses with another humorous adventure. However, the lead heroine will not be Sonakshi Sinha anymore.

Mrunal Thakur To Be Cast In Son of Sardaar 2?

As reported by Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt will reprise their roles as Jassi and Billu. However, Sonakshi Sinha, who played Sukhmeet, aka Sukh, will reportedly not return in the sequel. About the plot for the sequel, a source told the tabloid, “That said, since the characters of Billu and Jassi were loved by the audiences, the two actors are expected to stick to their characters’ names. Their dynamics, however, will be different. While the two were at loggerheads with hilarious results in Son of Sardaar, this time, their rivalry will be intense, with Sanjay’s role leaning towards the antagonist. Off-screen, the two actors are close friends, and Ajay has made sure that Sanjay has a fantastic role in the second part.”

The source revealed that Mrunal Thakur will be the female lead in Son of Sardaar 2. “Ajay, Sanjay, and Mrunal Thakur, who has been roped in as the female lead, will kick off a 50-day schedule in Scotland. Scotland is famous for its castles, historic towns, lochs, and beaches, with many episodes of Game of Thrones and much of the Harry Potter franchise having been shot there, revealed the source.

The report further mentions that Vijay Kumar Arora will direct the sequel. The movie’s team did the recce earlier this year and has finalised places like Glencoe and Glenfinnan, Culross Palace, Doune Castle, Preston Mill, and Falkland Palace. ” The locations form a fitting backdrop for the kind of action and drama that the director has in mind. A few romantic songs featuring Ajay and Mrunal will also be shot in the country’s picturesque locales,” the source added.

So far, it has not been officially announced that Mrunal Thakur will be the new female lead in Son of Sardaar. We will have to wait for the team to announce the sequel and the change in casting officially.

