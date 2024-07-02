Kalki 2898 AD has taken the box office by storm. Nag Ashwin helms the epic dystopian sci-fi action drama, which stars Prabhas in the leading role. Deepika Padukone also stars as the female lead, and her portrayal of SUM-40, alias Sumathi, is receiving massive praise. But was Katrina Kaif the first choice for the role? Scroll below for all we know!

Being a part of Kalki is a huge honor in itself. It is made on a staggering budget of 600 crores, and everything, starting from the cast to the technical aspects, has been top-notch. The box office collections have been glorious so far, nearly 350 crores in India alone, just within the first five days.

We’ve gotten our hands on a 2020 piece by Track Tollywood, which spoke about a project starring Prabhas as the lead. The then-untitled film was directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt. All of the above clues only hint at Kalki 2898 AD.

The report claimed the makers were in a conversation with Katrina Kaif to star in the movie. An insider revealed, “Prabhas has collaborated with Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame for a movie, which is expected to go on the floor by the end of this year. Prabhas wants to get Katrina Kaif on the board for his upcoming film which will be produced by Aswani Dutt. The makers are in talks with the Bharat actress. If all goes well, an official announcement regarding the inclusion of Katrina Kaif will be made soon.”

But of course, no such announcement was made! It seems either the rumors were baseless or Katrina Kaif had rejected Kalki 2898 AD. Only the producers will be able to provide clarity on this.

If true, this isn’t the first time Katrina Kaif has rejected a film starring Prabhas in the lead. Gossip Mill has previously claimed she was the first choice for Saaho, which eventually featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite the Darling star.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has achieved new milestones at the box office with the super success of Kalki 2898 AD. She is the only female actor to have achieved a 1000 crore mark in the post-pandemic era. Only Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor had previously joined the coveted club.

