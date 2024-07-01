India defeated South Africa on Saturday night to bring home the T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years. It was an emotional win, and Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and other cricketers got emotional. Virat Kohli shared glimpses of the victory on Instagram, which has become the most-liked Indian post on the social media platform. Scroll below for the details!

Fans were left heartbroken after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from T20 internationals. Many called it the “end of an era.” So when Anusha Sharma’s proud husband shared pictures of the celebrations from the playground, fans got emotional and shared a lot of love in the comment section. The viral post has also received reactions from Ranveer Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, among other celebrities.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s first wedding pictures on Instagram were the most-liked Indian post for the longest time. Fans were in awe of their “permanent booking,” with over 16.2 million likes on the post. But Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup post has now broken that record with over 2 million higher likes.

First, take a look at Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding post here:

As you read this article, Virat Kohli’s victory post has garnered 18.97 million likes, becoming India’s most-liked Instagram post. When compared, this is a considerable margin of 2.71 million likes.

When we talk about the most-liked post on Instagram of all time, it is Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and his team celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup win at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. The post has garnered 75.3 million likes to date. Virat Kohli’s post will still need 297% higher likes to achieve that feat!

As they say, sports unite us all! And this was one of the most iconic moments in the history of football.

