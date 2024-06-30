Amitabh Bachchan Once Promised To Build A College In Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Name But Reportedly Left It Abandoned For Years, This Is What Villagers Did

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has created a legacy that cannot sum up in words. With his latest smashing performance in Kalki 2898 AD, he has proven why he is the star of the millennium. Apart from his professional accomplishments, the Bachchan family is also regarded as one of India’s most sought-after and regal Bollywood families. Over the years, despite their impeccable reputation, once in a while, news and reports erupt of something that happened in the past involving the Bachchans that gets the fans curious. One such incident that has resurfaced suggests that Amitabh Bachchan had once promised to build a college in Aishwarya Rai Bachcahn’s name. The construction had even begun on the property but was reportedly abandoned later.

The movie star has captivated audiences with his acting skills for nearly sixty years. Amitabh Bachchan is still going strong in his 80s and making a lasting impression on the silver screen.

Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan, a stunning Bengali woman, in 1973. Their two children, Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan are their blessings. Abhishek married actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. Jaya and Amitabh are the proud grandparents of Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan.

When Amitabh Bachchan visited the Uttar Pradesh village of Daulatpur in Barabanki in 2008, he laid the cornerstone for a degree college named after his newlywed daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He was joined by Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Aishwarya. Additionally, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Amar Singh, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, were also present at the function at that time.

The college’s name was changed to Aishwarya Bachchan Girls’ Inter College for upper-secondary students in 2012. Big B sent a cheque for Rs. 5 lakhs to ABSS so that the building could be constructed. It has been reported that Amitabh Bachchan assigned the Nishtha Foundation, led by Jaya Bachchan, with the task of constructing the college. Reports on the internet claim that the Nishtha Foundation allegedly did not construct the college and later blamed Amitabh Bachchan’s Seva Sansthan. For over ten years, the villagers patiently awaited the construction of the college. But allegedly, no construction ever took place. While the reports went viral, there has been no written proof of what happened or any recount of the event by anyone in the latest.

After waiting unsuccessfully for the project to begin, the father of a village teacher donated more than 10,000 square meters of land for the college’s construction. Following Big B’s foundation’s decision to halt college work, the residents of Daulatpur raised the necessary funds. And built a college near the Amitabh Bachchan college plot. Why Big B gave up on the project is still unknown, and reports don’t delve into the specifics. So, the reason for this will remain unanswered.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Has A Secret Instagram Account? Actor Reveals, “It Can Be Distracting & Absorbing, & Addictive As Well”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News