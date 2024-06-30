Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known for his unfiltered yet brutal remarks on Bollywood. He has previously taken digs at Bollywood celebrities who are “paid desk bhakts,” and of course, one cannot forget his verbal spat with Neha Kakkar. The Indian singer exposes the dark side of Bollywood yet again and claims music directors stopped working with him once he sang for Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below for all the details!

Over the years, Abhijeet has sung over 6000 songs in around 1000 films. He’s landed his voice for hit tracks in movies like Shola Aur Shabnam, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Coolie No. 1, Judwaa, Yes Boss, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, among many others.

There was a time when Abhijeet Bhattacharya was a leading name in the music industry. But we last heard him croon the new version of Husnn Hai Suhaana for Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan‘s Coolie No. 1 (2020). He claims he’s been a victim of politics in Bollywood, especially after he began getting big movies and awards.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya told Pinkvilla, “Mere saath bahut huya hai… jisme hota tha ki, music director ko jaise hi laga ke Shah Rukh Khan ki picture mil gayi… kitne bhi close ho mere woh music director, aisa lagta tha ki uska motive hi tha ke Abhijeet ko nahi gavaaunga (It has happened a lot with me. When music directors would get a Shah Rukh Khan film, they wouldn’t give me a chance to sing, no matter how close I was to them).”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya also recalled receiving an award for Yes Boss, which was competing with the blockbusters Border, Pardes, and Dil To Pagal Hai for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. Unfortunately, that was the moment when music directors were unhappy and allegedly stopped working with him.

He claimed, “Jabse mujhe award mila, aur koi film bahut badi blockbuster nahi thi Yes Boss, gaana bhi blockbuster nahi tha, lekin us time pe saare blockbusters ke beech mein ek non blockbuster tha, Border, Pardes, Dil To Pagal Hai. Aur idhar mujhe mil gaya. Kisi ko bhi mil sakta tha, aisa nahi hai ke mujhe hi milna tha… well deserved. Aur kitne music directors ko woh laga… uske baad dikha dikha ke mujhe woh bolte hain ke gaana tumse nahi gavayenge”

(When I won an award for my song in Yes Boss, mine was the only non-blockbuster song among all the blockbuster tracks from films like Border, Pardes, and Dil To Pagal Hai. I don’t say only I could’ve won the award; it could’ve gone to anyone. After that, many music directors would openly tell me that they wouldn’t give their songs to me)

Surprisingly, Abhijeet Bhattacharya is still close to those music directors! We wonder who he is talking about.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Says He’ll Sing For Salman Khan Only On This Condition, Takes A Dig At Judwaa’s Song: “…Wo Expressions Aur Acting Nahi Dikhaye Gaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News