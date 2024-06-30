Director Shankar has treated the Indian audience to movies like Gentleman, Indian, Jeans, Nayak, Anniyan, Sivaji The Boss, Enthiran, and many more. The filmmaker has worked with top actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Vikram, Siddharth etc. Did you know he had plans to create a universe of three characters from his famous movies?

We have seen how some filmmakers combine their movie characters into one movie. Crossovers have been happening a lot in Hollywood. Director Rohit Shetty did it with Sooryavanshi, when he brought together Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. We see the same happening in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. But Shankar had plans to combine his three iconic characters played by Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor and Kamal Haasan, in 2008 itself.

Shankar On His Film Universe ft Rajinikanth & Others

In an interview, the Indian 2 director said, “You won’t believe this. In 2008, when I was filming Robot, that idea came to my mind. I wanted to make a story that involves Senapathy (played by Kamal Haasan) from Indian, one-day chief minister (Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, played by Anil Kapoor) from Nayak and Sivaji (Rajinikanth) in one film.”

The Robot director added that the idea of bringing everyone together came to his mind, but his assistant directors gave him a strange reaction. A few years later, he saw Avengers and how they got together their characters. “This one-liner of everyone coming together had come to my mind. I was so excited by the idea. I called my assistant directors and told them about it. I asked them what they thought of it, and they just stared at me, scanning me from top to bottom,” said the director.

Shankar told News18 that he didn’t get any encouragement from his ADs, family and friends. He thought he was doing something stupid. “And since no one responded to me properly, I thought that it’s not a good idea. After a few years, I saw Avengers when it came,” said the Nayak director.

Well, we hope the filmmaker’s dream comes true someday. Meanwhile, Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, and others. The film will hit the theatres on July 12, 2024.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Kamal Haasan Reveals He Signed The Prabhas Starrer For The Second Part, “To Make The Right Decision…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News