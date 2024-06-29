Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres this week. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Inspired by the saga of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar, Kalki, it blends science fiction with Hindu mythology. The film has received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

In Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan plays Supreme Yaskin. He doesn’t have much screen presence in the movie. However, we know that he’s the villain. The same is hinted at in the post-credit scene, which hints at something bigger and menacing in the second part. In an interview, Kamal Haasan revealed that he signed Nag Ashwin’s movie for the second part.

Kamal Haasan on singing Kalki 2898 AD

In an interview, Kamal Haasan said that if someone asks him Supreme Yaskin’s age, he will say, ‘Maybe he’s 180 years old’. The Indian 2 actor said that he would not say much about him as even the trailer mentions that one must wait and watch as a new world is coming.

Furthermore, in the same interview with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan shared that he’s playing a small role in the first part, but he signed the movie for its next instalment. The actor shared, “I signed Kalki 2898 AD for the second part. I am playing a very small role in Kalki 2898 AD, but it’s the next part that intrigued me. In this part, I have shot for very limited days. But I liked the trust they have, for agreeing to me on contract for a film to be made. It’s not about the money, it can be earned and lost with a good or bad decision. But to make the right decision irrespective of the money is equal to an applause. Vyjayanthi Movies gave that to me and continues to do that by respecting my presence in the film.”

We can’t wait to see how Nag Ashwin, the Kalki 2898 AD team, take the story ahead.

Meanwhile, after Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan will entertain the audience with ‘Indian 2’. It’s a sequel to his 1996 film ‘Indian’ and is directed by S Shankar. The film will hit the theatres on July 12, 2024.

