Turbo At The Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Mammootty's Film Stalls Its Theatrical Run, Incurring A Loss Of 50.90%

Mammootty’s action thriller, Turbo, has sputtered to a disappointing finish at the box office. Despite a solid opening weekend, the film failed to sustain momentum and ultimately fell short of expectations.

After a 35-day theatrical run, Turbo collected 34.37 crore net at the domestic box office, translating to a gross India total of 40.55 crore. Overseas markets offered some solace, contributing 32 crore to the film’s worldwide gross collection, which stands at 72.55 crore.

However, this figure falls significantly short of the film’s estimated budget of 70 crore. Turbo ultimately incurred a loss of approximately 50.90%, marking it a box office flop.

This disappointing performance comes despite Mammootty‘s continued box office presence. Three of his Malayalam releases in 2024 – Turbo, Bramayugam, and Abraham Ozler – collectively garnered a substantial 173.51 crore. Abraham Ozler was a commercial Hit (42 crore gross worldwide), and Bramayugam achieved Plus status (58.96 crore gross worldwide), indicating profitability. However, Turbo couldn’t replicate this success.

While the film’s lacklustre performance might dampen spirits, Mammootty remains a powerhouse in Malayalam cinema. His ability to draw audiences is undeniable, and his upcoming projects are sure to generate excitement. With his proven box-office draw, Mammootty’s year may yet have a blockbuster twist.

Looking at the broader Malayalam film industry in 2024, Turbo finds itself positioned at number 7 in the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide. Films like Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life and Aavesham dominated the box office this year.

Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam Films 2024 – Worldwide

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 160.08 crore Aavesham: 156.48 crore Premalu: 132.39 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 90.43 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 82.44 crore Turbo: 72.55 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 29.83 crore Thalavan: 20.95 Malayalee From India: 18.62 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

