Munjya has been having a rock-steady run at the box office. While on Friday, it collected 3.31 crores and then grew over the weekend, it’s the weekday collections that are really turning out to be a highlight. The film has been seeing ultra-steady collections, with Monday (2.50 crores), Tuesday (2.48 crores), and Wednesday (2.49 crores) hovering around the 2.50 crores mark, which is really good.

Today, the film will definitely be a hit in collections due to the arrival of Kalki 2898 AD. However, it should still stay over the 1.50 crore mark as there is a ready audience for it. Yes, there is a huge distraction in the form of Prabhas’s starrer. Moreover, there is also the India vs. England semi-final match for the T20 World Cup. Still, Munjya should be able to stay afloat.

The film is now making rapid progress towards the 100 crores mark as it has already netted 94.78 crores. This is an excellent number already and to think of it, one more day remains before third week comes to a close. The horror-comedy will hit a century well inside 25 days and then add more before its run comes to a close.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

