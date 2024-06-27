Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest comedy film, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, has wrapped up its theatrical run with a resounding box office success. After a 42-day run, the movie has collected a total of 90.43 crore globally, exceeding expectations and proving its comedic appeal to audiences worldwide. Read on!

Directed by Vipin Das, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil released on May 16, 2024. The film stars Sukumaran alongside Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, and Anaswara Rajan. The story revolves around Vinu Ramachandran (Sukumaran), a Dubai resident whose life takes an unexpected turn when he gets engaged.

Dominating the domestic market, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil secured a net collection of 47.83 crore, solidifying its place as a crowd-pleaser within India. This strong showing not only recovered the film’s production costs but also signifies its resonance with local audiences, making it a significant contributor to the Malayalam film industry’s success in 2024.

Made on a budget of 40 crore, the film successfully recovered its cost and managed to earn a profit of 7.83 crore i.e. 19.57% ROI. The domestic market played a significant role in the film’s success, contributing a gross collection of 56.43 crore. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil also impressed audiences overseas, raking in a healthy 34 crore from international markets.

This strong performance adds another feather to Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s cap, solidifying his position as a bankable star in Malayalam cinema. The positive response to the film’s climax is believed to be a major factor in its success. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil not only entertained audiences but also found a place among the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil stands out even more prominently when considering the performance of other Malayalam films released in June 2024. Movies like Nadanna Sambhavam, Ullozhukku, Little Hearts, and Golam failed to make a significant mark at the box office, leaving the field open for Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil to continue its successful run.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of 2024:

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.24 crore Aavesham: 85.16 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 34.37 crore Bramayugam: 27.00 crore Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore Malaikottai Vaaliban: 14.10 crore

Notably, Prithviraj Sukumaran has two films in the Top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024, with Manjummel Boys topping the list at 241.56 crore worldwide. This achievement underscores Sukumaran’s versatility and ability to connect with audiences across genres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Prabhas’ Biggie Registers 4th Highest Pre-Sales In History After KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2 & RRR, Sells Over 20 Lakh Tickets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News