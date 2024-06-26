Even before completing its second-week run, Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has emerged as a big winner at the worldwide box office. As per the latest update flowing in, the film is just inches away from making a smashing entry in the 100 crore club, thus becoming the first Kollywood film to achieve the feat among the films that have released so far in 2024. Keep reading to know more!

The Nithilan Swaminathan-directed film was released in theatres on June 14th, and upon its arrival, it received mostly positive reviews from critics. This positivity has helped it to enjoy impressive footfalls not just in India but also in overseas. In 2024, there were a couple of big releases from the Tamil film industry, but none of them hit the 100-crore milestone. Now, Vijay Sethupathi‘s film has the honor of being the first film of the year.

As per the latest collection update, Maharaja remained steady on its second Monday and Tuesday after an impressive weekend. As a result, it has raked in a good estimated total of 59.40 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the film’s gross collection goes up to 70.09 crores. In the overseas market, the film has earned 24 crores gross. After combining the Indian and overseas gross, the estimated worldwide box office collection stands at 94.09 crores gross.

As we can see, Maharaja is just 6 crores away from hitting a global century, and this feat will be achieved in the next 2-3 days. This will be a big achievement for a film made on a small scale, marking the film as an important film in Vijay Sethupathi’s portfolio.

As Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is arriving in theatres tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see how far Maharaja goes at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

