Prabhas is a renowned Indian actor who works predominantly in Telugu cinema. His stardom is unparalleled, and now he has teamed up with megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD. Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are also in the movie, which will be released in two days. The industry is predicting the box office numbers of its debut weekend, which looks pretty lit worldwide.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a dystopian action film. A few days back, the trailer showed AB as Ashwatthama and the Rebel star as a bounty hunter, Bhiarava. Bachchan‘s job is to protect Deepika’s pregnant character, while Bhairava has been hired to kill her.

As per Sacnilk’s report, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s post-apocalyptic action movie is expected to have a 200-crore opening at the worldwide box office. It will be one of India’s biggest movies in 2024. The bookings for Kalki 2898 AD opened a few days back, and they are going amazingly. According to the report, advance bookings are moving ahead in Telugu regions with record-breaking numbers.

Even the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD is seeing positive pre-sales numbers. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala recently posted about Prabhas’ film on social media platform X, claiming that an online ticket booking platform crashed because of the film’s advance bookings.

Based on the ongoing advance bookings of Kalki 2898 AD, it is expected to earn 120-140 crores gross in India. The Prabhas-led actioner is expected to collect 90-100 crores in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. In North India, the film is eyeing an opening of around 20 crore. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are expected to have a 15 crore+ start.

Kalki 2898 AD is likely to open overseas for 60-70 crores. Globally, it’s eyeing a gross of 180-210 crore. This will be the third-biggest opening for an Indian movie, only behind RRR and Baahubali 2.

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, will be released on June 27.

