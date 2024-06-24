We have finally entered the week of Kalki 2898 AD’s release. Prabhas’ fans have waited for a long time to finally watch the movie on the big screen. The movie was first announced as ‘Project K’ and is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Along with the Baahubali star, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Recently, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD hosted a media event in Mumbai. The film’s main cast got candid about the film and its characters. To create more buzz about the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer, the team also released a video in which the actors talked about the story, their first reactions, and much more. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama, apologises to Prabhas’ fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki 2898 – AD (@kalki2898ad)



Amitabh Bachchan Apologises to Prabhas’ Fans

Vjyanathi Network shared a video called ‘The Kalki Chronicles’. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan shared his reaction when Nag Ashwin told him about Kalki 2898 AD and his character. The Pink actor said, “When Nag approached me to discuss the subject, he simply showed me a picture of what my character and Prabhas would look like. And I was this gigantic guy shoving off.”

Further apologising to Prabhas’ fans, Big B stated, “Please pardon me, Prabhas fans. I apologise with folded hands. Don’t kill me after seeing what I do in the film.” As seen in the trailer, Kalki 2898 AD will feature fight sequences between Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. It looks like in some sequences, Big B will overpower the Baahubali star. In the film, Prabhas plays the character of Bhairava.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD is inspired by the Hindu mythology saga of Lord Vishnu’s last avatar ‘Kalki’. Nag Ashwin has given the film a science-fiction twist as it is set in the future. The film also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad and Anna Ben. You can watch the movie in theatres from June 27, 2024 onwards.

Must Read: Is Atlee And Allu Arjun’s Joint Project Shelved Because Of Creative Differences? Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News