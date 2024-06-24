Young rebel star Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film is directed by the renowned Nag Ashwin famous for the film “Mahanati.” Fans are eagerly waiting for this futuristic film which is going to hit the screens on June 27. The excitement is palpable, and tickets are selling rapidly.

Interestingly, another movie titled Kalki, featuring Telugu senior hero Rajasekhar and directed by Prashant Varma, was also released in 2019. This movie was quite successful at the time and is being re-released this week. However, some fans have mistakenly bought tickets for the 2019 Kalki thinking it is the new Prabhas starrer.

As a result, 20 shows of Rajasekhar’s “Kalki” were sold out. This mix-up has gone viral on the internet. Rajasekhar responded humorously to the situation, saying he had nothing to do with it. He tweeted, “I have no connection. Jokes aside, I wish all the best to Prabhas, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies, Aswani Dutt and the cast of the Kalki 2898 AD. My congratulations to the film crew. I hope you create records with the film and take the Telugu industry one step further.”

More about Rajasekhar

Rajasekhar has been away from movies for a while. He recently appeared in Nithin’s 2023 film Extraordinary Man but has yet to announce his next project.

More about Kalki 2898AD

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a star-studded cast. Deepika Padukone plays the heroine, while legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are also part of the film. Additionally, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam and Rajendra Prasad will be seen in key roles.

Naaku assalu sammandham ledhu 😅🤣 Jokes apart…

Wishing dear #Prabhas @nagashwin7, Maa #AshwiniDutt garu @VyjayanthiFilms, The stellar cast and crew all the very very best!

May you create history and take the film industry a step ahead #kalki2898ad https://t.co/P00OyIZFVE — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) June 23, 2024

Bookmyshow, the movie ticket booking app in India has assured the fans that they will transfer their tickets for Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD movie.

