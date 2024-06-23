Sources say that creative differences is what has killed Atlee And Allu Arjun’s Joint Project project. Allu Arjun is said to have been proposed by director Atlee for a two-hero film, which would involve pairing Allu with a big star in the North, resulting in a pan-India spectacle. But Allu Arjun, who has tasted blockbuster success with solo hero ventures, wasn’t interested in sharing screen space with any other actor. It is this major creative disagreement in the movie that led to their decision to go separate ways.

Since Allu Arjun has withdrawn himself from Atlee’s project, the director is now looking for other actors to go ahead with his twin hero narrative. Some industry insiders indicated that he is talking to several top-flight actors regarding the lead roles that will create the right mix for him to bring his vision alive.

The development has left fans of both Allu Arjun and Atlee disappointed but also curious about where this project will end up. As Atlee keeps searching for his best lead, fans are waiting eagerly to see who will ultimately be a part of this interesting undertaking.

Allu Arjun is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. The film was initially slated for an August 15 release but the makers recently made it official that it is postponed to December 6. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise, released on December 17, 2021 and had Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others in pivotal roles.

Atlee has recently delivered a blockbuster hit with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. As per the reports, he has approached Salman Khan for his next after the one with Allu Arjun did not materialize.

