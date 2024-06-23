Nayanthara, known as the Lady Superstar in Kollywood is a well-known actress with a remarkable career and significant influence in the industry. She has been in a relationship with director Vignesh Shivan for about seven years and the couple got married in 2022. Their marriage has been happy and they are now parents to twin boys Uyir and Ulag born through surrogacy.

Despite her busy schedule, Nayanthara prioritizes spending time with her children. She and Vignesh recently took their children on a trip to China where they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. However what’s more interesting is that in a recent interview, Nayanthara shared a surprising incident from her past about some difficult moments she experienced while living in an apartment near Egmore, Chennai.

Nayanthara recounted that she used to take her sons to play in the garden of the apartment complex. One day, an auto driver entered the area at high speed, which alarmed her. Concerned for the safety of her children, she confronted the driver about his reckless driving. On another occasion, a food delivery person came to the apartment and was loudly talking on the phone causing a disturbance. Nayanthara asked him to lower his voice to avoid disturbing her children.These confrontations were said to have led to frequent tensions in the apartment complex.

Following these incidents, Nayanthara said that she had moved to a spacious bungalow in Poes Garden, Chennai. She now resides there happily with her husband and children. Meanwhile, the couple frequently shares glimpses of their family life on social media much to the delight of their fans.

However, reactions from the Netizens about this incident were mixed. Some criticized Nayanthara suggesting that her demands were unreasonable, questioning whether the auto driver should slow down just because she was present or if the delivery person should not speak on the phone because of her children.

Nayanathara’s Professional Life

In her professional life, Nayanthara was recently seen in the films Jawaan and Annapoorani and she has several upcoming projects lined up. These include a Hindi movie and the films Test and Mannangatti.

