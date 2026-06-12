When Tobey Maguire’s first Spider-Man film, directed by Sam Raimi, came out in 2002, it gave audiences a fresh way of experiencing superhero movies. Each entry in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy grossed over $700 million worldwide and became highly profitable at the box office. Later, Andrew Garfield’s two Spider-Man films carried forward the legacy of the web-slinging superhero. Despite these two films’ box office success, they could not replicate the success of Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

A few years later, Tom Holland’s solo Spider-Man movies took the game to a different level altogether. All three solo Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland have delivered staggering box office numbers. And now, fans are eager to see how the next installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, performs at the box office. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame), the highly anticipated movie is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

With that in mind, let’s see whether there is a chance that Spider-Man: Brand New Day can surpass the combined worldwide gross of the two Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield. So, first, let’s take a look at how these two films performed at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): $757.9 million

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014): $709 million

What The Above Numbers Mean For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The above numbers show that the combined worldwide total of the two Andrew Garfield Spider-Man films is $1.467 billion. This means that Brand New Day must earn more than $1.467 billion worldwide to surpass the combined global earnings of these two films.

Interestingly, the three Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland have earned a staggering $3.935 billion worldwide and have delivered a $1.312 billion per-film average global gross. In fact, Spider-Man: No Way Home alone grossed $1.921 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

If Spider-Man: Brand New Day matches the franchise’s per-film average worldwide total, it will need to earn another $155 million to match the combined worldwide gross of Andrew Garfield’s two Spider-Man films. Considering Brand New Day’s massive buzz and Tom Holland’s widespread popularity, it has the potential to surpass the $1.467 billion figure to achieve this unique milestone. That said, the final box office outcome will become clearer only after its theatrical release on July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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