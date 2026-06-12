Obsession by Curry Barker refuses to leave the #1 spot in the box office rankings in North America. It has now beaten one of Hollywood’s most renowned horror films to achieve a significant feat at the North American box office. The 2026 horror sensation has surpassed Hannibal’s domestic haul to become one of the biggest horror movies ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Obsession at the North American box office

The Curry Barker movie collected an insane $4.2 million at the North American box office on its 4th Wednesday. It is the biggest 4th Wednesday for horror movies at the domestic box office, dropping just 17.2% from last Wednesday, despite 120 theaters on Friday and facing Backrooms and Scary Movie 6. It has reached $165.4 million in domestic cume. It is tracking to cross the $200 million domestic milestone.

Surpasses Hannibal as the all-time 11th highest-grossing film in North America

Obsession is now surpassing cult classic horror movies at the North American box office. The Curry Barker movie has surpassed Hannibal’s domestic haul to become the 11th-highest-grossing horror movie of all time. For the unversed, Hannibal is the sequel to The Silence of the Lambs with Anthony Hopkins reprising his role as Lecter. Despite the negative reviews, it was a box-office success.

The Anthony Hopkins-starrer collected $165.1 million in its domestic run and was the 11th-highest-grossing horror movie in North America. Obsession has replaced it as the new all-time 11th-largest horror hit at the North American box office. It will soon cross the $200 million milestone domestically, too.

More about the movie

According to reports, the Curry Barker horror movie is tracking to gross between $220 million and $250 million domestically. Globally, the film stands at $238.7 million cume. It is expected to cross $300 million worldwide as well. Therefore, it has a shot at beating Hannibal at the worldwide box office as well. For the record, Hannibal collected $351.7 million worldwide, and Obsession can very well beat that with its amazing performance. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $165.4 million

International – $73.3 million

Worldwide – $238.7 million

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