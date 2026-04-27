Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar-winning performance as Hannibal Lecter in the cult serial killer movie The Silence of the Lambs had a screen time of just around 16 minutes. After its release in 1991, the Jonathan Demme-directed film received rave reviews from critics and audiences and went on to win five major Oscars in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay categories. It holds a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and is regarded as among the greatest horror thrillers of all time.

Given its cult following, fans are eager to experience the film on the big screen again. The Silence of the Lambs is getting re-released in theaters to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Fathom Entertainment is re-releasing the iconic classic in select theaters on April 26 and April 29, 2026. So now, the Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster starrer will be aiming to break another box office record by surpassing the domestic total of Angelina Jolie‘s 2001 action-adventure film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Here’s how much more The Silence of the Lambs must earn more to outgross it in North America.

The Silence of the Lambs vs. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Silence of the Lambs – Box Office Summary

North America: $130.7 million

International: $142 million

Worldwide: $272.7 million

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – Box Office Summary

North America: $131.2 million

International: $143.5 million

Worldwide: $274.7 million

The figures above suggest that The Silence of the Lambs is currently behind Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’s domestic total by around $0.5 million. Despite the fact that several big films like Michael, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Project Hail Mary are already playing in North American theaters, attracting audiences to watch an older classic might be difficult. However, since the 1991 Academy Award winner still has a massive following, it has a realistic chance to draw enough cinephiles to theaters so that it’s able to outgross the 2001 Angelina Jolie film over its re-release. However, the final verdict should become clear in the coming days.

What’s The Plot of The Silence of the Lambs?

Directed by Jonathan Demme and based on Thomas Harris’s novel of the same name, the psychological horror thriller follows a young FBI agent, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), who takes the help of imprisoned serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to track down another killer on a brutal murder spree.

The Silence of the Lambs – Official Trailer

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