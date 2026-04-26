The David Frankel-directed comedy-drama, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is all set for its theatrical release on May 1, 2026. In the 20th Century Studios sequel, original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are reprising their roles, and Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh will be the new additions. The first film, which was released in 2006, received positive reviews from both critics and audiences and grossed $326.5 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It remains to be seen whether the sequel can replicate the original’s critical and commercial success and surpass its worldwide total.

Veteran Hollywood actress Meryl Streep’s highest-grossing film to date is the 2008 musical rom-com Mamma Mia!, which earned $706.4 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo. While outgrossing that film appears to be challenging, let’s find out how much The Devil Wears Prada 2 would need to earn to surpass the worldwide total of Meryl Streep’s last live-action wide theatrical release. We’re talking about Greta Gerwig’s 2019 period drama, Little Women.

Let’s take a look at how Little Women performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Little Women – Box Office Summary

North America: $108.1 million

International: $112 million

Worldwide: $220.1 million

What These Numbers Mean For The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The above figures indicate that for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to outgross Meryl Streep’s last live-action wide theatrical release, it would need to earn at least $220.1 million worldwide. According to a recent industry estimate by Box Office Pro, the eagerly anticipated sequel is tracking to earn between $90 million and $100 million domestically in its opening weekend.

Even if the film earns the lower-end figure of $90 million in its opening weekend in North America and earns at least an equal amount from international markets, it could approach a $180 million global debut. If the sequel can capitalize on the initial momentum and maintain steady holds thereafter, it has a realistic chance to close this $40.1 million gap and achieve that target. However, the final verdict will be clear only after its theatrical release on May 1.

What Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 About?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is expected to focus on Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Trailer

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