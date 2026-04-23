Two decades after The Devil Wears Prada, the heels are sharper, the stakes are higher, and so are the net worths. As The Devil Wears Prada 2 releases on May 1, 2026, the fans aren’t just watching Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs reunite—they’re also asking a very real question: who is the wealthiest star this time around? And the answer is not as obvious as it seems.

Here’s a detailed look at the The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars’ net worth in 2026.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Net Worth 2026

Meryl Streep: $100 million

Meryl Streep‘s fortune didn’t occur overnight. She made it over the course of decades of constant high-value work. She also boasts three Academy Awards and more than 20 nominations, earning her some of the largest salaries in Hollywood. According to Parade, at one point, Streep charged up to $20 million per movie, bringing her net worth to around $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Beyond acting, her income also comes from backend deals and selective endorsements. Interestingly, during the 2006 film, she was able to renegotiate her salary after the first offers fell short, doubling it. Such an instance echoes the same level of authority her character, Miranda Priestly, has on screen.

Meryl Streep is in Miranda fashion mode while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 https://t.co/E5ybHSSC9N via @fuggirls pic.twitter.com/ELkjCzjtJD — SOCIALITE LIFE (@socialitelife) April 22, 2026

Anne Hathaway – $80 million

Anne Hathaway’s financial rise is attributed to her savvy career decisions. Following The Devil Wears Prada, she moved to big commercial franchises and award-winning roles. Movies like The Dark Knight Rises and Les Misérables boosted her income, with her projects earning over $6 billion globally, making her fortune of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Brand endorsement, production projects, and regular lead roles in big-budget movies also contribute to her income.

Anne Hathaway is serving at the World Premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2. In theaters May 1. pic.twitter.com/0UiUQRZmBj — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 21, 2026

Emily Blunt – $80 million

Emily Blunt’s journey reflects consistency over time. Her fortune, following the success of The Devil Wears Prada, was earned through a combination of critically acclaimed roles and commercially successful movies, such as A Quiet Place.

She also earns through producing projects and securing high-paying roles in both action and drama genres, with an approximate net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her steady career rise, rather than a defining franchise that could make her famous, explains why she is now financially equal to Hathaway.

Emily Blunt meets Runway. The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters May 1. Get tickets. pic.twitter.com/F4xJzuqiXk — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 20, 2026

Who Is The Richest Star In The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The statistics speak for themselves: Meryl Streep tops the list with some $100 million, and Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt come second and third with about $80 million each. This continues to show that Streep can be the boss on screen, but she is also a boss off-screen.

Keep your friends close and your boss closer. On May 1, The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/BJd5wLTVBq pic.twitter.com/Ezqcd8L5XR — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 22, 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2: A Sequel 20 Years In The Making

The sequel officially began development in July 2024, with shooting running through June-October 2025 in New York and Milan. The original cast—Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci—returned to the movie, but only if everyone signed on. That fact in itself demonstrates the type of leverage they have now gained in Hollywood.

In April 2026, the movie was released worldwide, combining nostalgia with a contemporary fashion backdrop. And behind the glamour lies something even more interesting: years of career-building that made this cast multi-millionaires.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Ice Spice Net Worth 2026: How The Bronx Rap Star Built Her Fortune

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News