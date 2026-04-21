Eddie Murphy reached a new career milestone when he won the 51st AFI (American Film Institute) Life Achievement Award. During the awards ceremony in the Dolby Theatre, many of his fellow comedians, such as Mike Myers and Tracy Jordan, paid their tributes. Eddie Murphy is also a grandfather now, with his son Eric Murphy welcoming his daughter, Skye. With that in mind, it’s time to look at what this accomplished actor and comedian is worth.

Presenting the AFI Life Achievement Award, Spike Lee says Eddie Murphy is the only one who could keep him from being courtside pic.twitter.com/C97ioQcfZG — Casey Loving (@CaseyMLoving) April 19, 2026

Net Worth Breakdown: How Rich Is Eddie Murphy In 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eddie Murphy’s net worth is $200 million. The actor has accumulated his fortune through his breakout work on Saturday Night Live, multiple massively successful box-office films, and a lucrative deal with Netflix late in his career. Eddie Murphy also owns lucrative real estate in California and an island in the Bahamas.

Career Highlights: From SNL Breakout To Hollywood Superstar

Eddie Murphy’s career took off when he joined the cast of SNL in 1981. Back then, he used to earn $4,500 per episode. Once his contract with the show was renewed for the next season, his salary saw a massive bump to $30,000 per season. It wouldn’t be long before Murphy broke into Hollywood with his roles in 48 Hours, Trading Places, and Beverly Hills Cop.

Beverly Hills Cop is especially notable for being the starting point of an iconic ‘80s franchise. The sequel, Beverly Hills Cop II, netted Eddie Murphy $8 million (which amounts to $18 million when adjusting for inflation). Eddie’s other major hits included 1988’s Coming to America, which earned him $8 million, as well as the “The Nutty Professor” film series, which began in 1996. Even the relatively poorly received sequel, The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, earned Eddie Murphy $60 million from backend earnings.

In the 2000s, Eddie Murphy became well known for his voice acting work, as he played Donkey in DreamWorks’ Shrek series, with him making $3 million from the first film and $10 million for Shrek 2. The franchise is still going strong, with a fifth Shrek film scheduled for release in 2027 and a Donkey spin-off set for 2028.

In total, Eddie Murphy has earned $300 million from his film salaries over the course of his career. And in 2019, he’d go on to sign a lucrative deal with Netflix worth $70 million for a series of comedy specials. For comparison, Dave Chapelle made $60 million from his 3-special deal with Netflix, and Chris Rock made $40 million from his 2-special deal.

Real Estate: Inside His Luxury Homes & Private Island

Eddie Murphy has owned a number of affluent real estate properties since the 1990s. In the ‘90s, Murphy resided in the Granite Bay area in California, where he lived in a custom-built mansion. He subsequently sold his Granite Bay property and moved into the Beverly Hills community of Beverly Park, where he bought a 3.7-acre lot for $10 million. This Beerly Park property has extensive amenities, such as a tennis court, a library, and a large pool, and could fetch $330-40 million in today’s market. There is also a private island in the Bahamas that Eddie bought in 2007 for $15 million.

Money Talk: Eddie Murphy’s Honest Take On Wealth & Choices

Given his longstanding success in Hollywood, it’s worth taking a look at Eddie Murphy’s philosophy on money, which he explained while reflecting on the poor critical reception of Beverly Hills Cop III.

He said, “Every bad decision I’ve made has been based on money. I grew up in the projects, and you don’t turn down money there. You take it because you never know when it’s all going to end. I made Beverly Hills Cop III because they offered me $15 million. That $15 million was worth having Roger Ebert’s thumb up my ass.”

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