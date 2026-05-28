Julie Andrews is one of the most legendary figures in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame as a child actress in stage performances and became one of the industry’s legendary stars. Younger audiences may recognize her as the narrator and the mysterious Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton. But many know her for her performance in The Sound of Music and The Princess Diaries franchise.

Undoubtedly, the 90-year-old star has been credited with some of Hollywood’s biggest hits. This also means she has built a fortune for herself through all the hard work. Let’s take a closer look at the iconic actress’s net worth in 2026.

Julie Andrews Net Worth In 2026

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Julie Andrews has a net worth of $30 million and a decade-long career that includes timeless classic films, voice acting, a best-selling children’s book, and a solid real estate portfolio.

Julia Andrews starred in many iconic films, including Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, which made her an A-list star. She has even won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as the angelic nanny in Mary Poppins. This single role changed the course of her career and set the foundation for the wealth she has built over the years. According to Buzzfeed, she made $225K for her role in The Sound of Music.

Even now, these classics continue to generate substantial royalties for her. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has made up to $4.9 million through her acting career, with Mary Poppins alone earning her $125,000. She also earned $1.1 million for her role in Darling Lilii, making it her highest-paying movie to date, followed by Star and Thoroughly Modern Millie, which each earned her $1 million.

Julie Andrews’ Voice Acting Career & Earnings

She has even worked as a voice actress for blockbusters like the Shrek franchise and Despicable Me, which broadened her income streams and contributed to her $30 million net worth. These animated franchises introduced her to a whole new generation of fans and broadened her income streams well beyond traditional film work.

She has also authored over 30 children’s books, some co-written with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton. Many of her books became bestsellers in New York and continue to remain popular in schools and libraries, eventually becoming her stable source of income.

In 1992 Julie Andrews served as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM), which provides support to low income women in developing countries. She also has supported other organizations including @OperationUSA, @UNICEF and @SavetheChildren. pic.twitter.com/xGyG2ixSyR — Julie Andrews Online (@JAOnlineNews) June 22, 2018

Julie Andrews’ Real Estate Investments

Andrews has made smart real estate investments over the years. She sold her Brentwood estate in California for $2.645 million. The property featured cathedral ceilings, an artist’s studio, four bedrooms, and an outdoor area with a swimming pool and spa.

She had originally bought it for $1.2 million and sold it for more than double, showing her eye for good investments. Between her film royalties, book sales, voice work, and real estate moves, Julie Andrews has built a financial legacy that is just as impressive as her on-screen career.

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