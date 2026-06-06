The comedy-drama film, The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel to the 2006 hit, has been in theaters for nearly five weeks. Directed by David Frankel, who also helmed the first film, the sequel is still posting solid numbers at the box office. After earning $101.8 million in its opening week (May 1-8), it recently added another $8.7 million during the May 29-June 4 week. This has taken its cumulative domestic tally to $212.2 million. Combined with its $432.2 million international haul, its worldwide total now stands at $644.4 million.

To reach the $650 million worldwide mark, The Devil Wears Prada 2 needs to earn another $5.6 million globally. As of now, the sequel ranks among the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo data. In doing so, it has recently overtaken the global earnings of several popular hits like Moana ($643.3 million), the live-action How to Train Your Dragon ($636.9 million), and Wonka ($634.5 million).

As it continues its theatrical run, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now approaching the worldwide total of Men in Black 3, the 2012 sci-fi action-comedy starring Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, and Josh Brolin. Let’s take a look at how much more it needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 vs. Men in Black 3 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $212.2 million

International: $432.2 million

Worldwide: $644.4 million

Men in Black 3 – Box Office Summary

North America: $179 million

International: $475.2 million

Worldwide: $654.2 million

It’s clear from the above numbers that The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already surpassed the domestic earnings of Men in Black 3 by a good margin. However, the competition at the global box office is much tighter. As of now, the comedy-drama sequel needs to earn roughly $9.8 million more to surpass the Will Smith-starrer sci-fi threequel in worldwide earnings. Whether or not it will close this gap will depend on its weekday and weekend holds in the next 2-3 weeks and how it deals with competition from newer releases like Masters of the Universe and Scary Movie 6. The final box office verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

Can It Surpass $400 Million In Theatrical Profit?

Since the film reportedly carries a budget of $100 million, it needed to earn an estimated $250 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This indicates that The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already generated a $394.4 million surplus and needs to earn another $5.6 million to reach the $400 million theatrical profit milestone. If it continues its theatrical run with the current momentum, it has a chance of surpassing that target during its ongoing run. But the final verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

What Is The Devil Wears Prada 2 All About?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel follows Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

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