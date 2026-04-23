Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are driving audiences wild. The buzz around them is growing fast, from public appearances at big events to private outings in the United States. This goes unspoken and unacknowledged, but people have far more expectations from these two than the limits of their personal lives. This is mainly attributed to the vast wealth and fame associated with these individuals.

Kendall Jenner ile Jacob Elordi'nin, yaklaşık bir aydır birlikte olduğu öğrenildi. (People) pic.twitter.com/2Jv8RCLp7q — Populicc (@populicc) April 22, 2026

Kim Kardashian Net Worth

Nowadays, Kim Kardashian is no longer just an actress. Instead, she has become a full-fledged businesswoman. Kim Kardashian’s net worth is estimated at around $2 billion, according to Marca.com. This huge sum of money came from her business, SKIMS. This shapewear company became her multi-billion-dollar business empire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she owns approximately a one-third stake in the company, which plays a major role in her financial success. In November 2025, SKIMS raised $225 million at a valuation of about $5 billion. Based on that, her share alone is valued at nearly $1.67 billion on paper.

Besides, she earns significant income from endorsements, licensing agreements, and social media. She has transitioned from representing brands to owning them over the years, thereby significantly boosting her wealth. Her extensive real estate business, especially her popular mansion in Hidden Hills, California, further enhances the value of her empire. She owns numerous luxury homes and sports cars, symbolizing her extravagant style of life.

Lewis Hamilton’s Net Worth

Lewis Hamilton represents excellence in sport. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is one of the highest-paid drivers in Formula 1, with a net worth of around $450 million. Currently racing for Scuderia Ferrari, he has earned huge amounts through contracts, bonuses, and brand deals over the years.

Hamilton’s income is not limited to racing alone. They involve investments in fashion, media, and sustainability projects. He has also invested in film production, showcasing his interest outside sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

He owns several mansions spread out in various locations, including Monaco, London, and several cities in the US. He also has an extensive collection of luxury and fast automobiles. Hamilton has maintained the privacy of his personal life despite all the attention.

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton’s Combined Net Worth

When their wealth is combined, the total easily goes beyond $2.45 billion. But this number is not just about money. It represents the coming together of two powerful industries, entertainment and sports.

Their relationship status is still unclear, but the attention around them says a lot.

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