Rakesh Bedi is all over the internet ever since Dhurandhar’s success, and people want to know each and every detail about Jameel Mamu! When we talk about the legends of Indian television, the Dhurandhar actor might find himself among the top names! The actor has impeccable comic timing, and now he is ruling the internet with his phenomenal performance in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller!

Richer Than Jethalal!

Interestingly, when we started digging into the success journey of the actor on moneymeter, we came across a surprising revelation! The actor is richer than his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Dilip Joshi, who plays the lead Jethalal on the show! Both actors rule the comedy business but have slightly different journeys on the moneymeter!

Rakesh Bedi Net Worth 2026

Rakesh Bedi has been part of the industry for decades, moving seamlessly from the era of Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi to modern-day blockbusters. However, 2026 has been a turning point as he garnered immense love as the game-changer in Dhurandhar 2. The actor reportedly enjoys a net worth of 65 – 70 crore!

The veteran actor’s wealth is a result of his long-standing career in films, theater, and television. But the real dhamaka came with his latest outing. For his role in Dhurandhar & Dhurandhar 2, he reportedly charged a whopping 1.5 crore. However, these are just floating figures! In fact, in one of the interviews, Ranveer Singh mentioned that Jameel Mamu deserves 500 crore!

Rakesh Bedi VS Dilip Joshi – Who Is Richer?

Interestingly, Rakesh Bedi’s net worth is almost 47% higher than that of his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Dilip Joshi. Playing Jethalal, Dilip Joshi’s net worth stands at approximately 47 crore.

However, despite owning a fortune, both actors prefer a dignified and relatively low-key lifestyle. Rakesh Bedi, a man of the arts, recently gave a peek through his cozy home for Farah Khan’s YouTube channel! The actor has been trending ever since for this simplicity!

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