After setting the Indian box office on fire, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is approaching the end of its theatrical run. Recently, the magnum opus concluded its 11th week, and the ongoing 12th week is likely its final week. During such a long theatrical journey, it achieved several major milestones and set a high bar for upcoming movies. However, if we talk about the opening-day multiplier, it is way behind its predecessor.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 79 days?

With less than 40 shows across the country, the Dhurandhar sequel scored just 2 lakh on the twelfth Friday, day 79. Overall, it has earned a mammoth 1186.19 crore net at the Indian box office, ruling the charts as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. It equals 1399.7 crore gross. With no fuel left in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime net collection of 1186.25-1186.3 crore, which is mind-blowing.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 690 crore

Week 2 – 271 crore

Week 3 – 120 crore

Week 4 – 58 crore

Week 5 – 20.78 crore

Week 6 – 12.5 crore

Week 7 – 5.54 crore

Week 8 – 3.89 crore

Week 9 – 2.19 crore

Week 10 – 1.45 crore

Week 11 – 82 lakh

Day 79 – 2 lakh

Total – 1186.19 crore

Dhurandhar dominates over Dhurandhar 2 in the opening-day multiplier

Dhurandhar 2 opened at 145 crore and went on to multiply its day 1 collection by 8 times, or to be more specific, 8.2 times. Coming to its predecessor, Dhurandhar, it opened at 28.6 crore and enjoyed a fantastic 31X opening-day multiplier, or, to be more specific, it multiplied the opening-day collection by 31.2 times. If a comparison is made, the sequel is way behind the first installment in terms of opening-day multiplier.

However, it is also worth noting that the opening of Dhurandhar 2 was extraordinary, and multiplying that start by 8 is itself a monumental achievement. On the other hand, Dhurandhar had a much lower start, and it had a scope to multiply it massively during the long theatrical run.

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