Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad, had a cold Friday at the Indian box office, which was expected anyway. The film’s marketing was limited and controlled, yet it still drew some attention thanks to its intriguing trailer. Since it’s a completely word-of-mouth-driven, niche affair, it took a slow start, but the good news is that feedback has been highly positive. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Released with limited shows

The Bollywood crime thriller released in theaters yesterday (June 5), alongside Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Also, the Hindi-dubbed version of Peddi is running in the Hindi market. And there are several holdovers, with Obsession still being dominant. Due to the multiple films, Bobby’s latest release received limited showcasing, with a show count below 1,500. Despite limited shows, the film is attracting attention thanks to strong reviews and word of mouth.

How much did Bandar earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

With an average occupancy of 10-12% across the country, Bandar scored an estimated 50 lakh net at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. It equals 59 lakh gross. In our prediction story, we predicted the film to open at 40-90 lakh, and that’s exactly what happened. Since the audience word of mouth is in favor, the film might have some additional shows, and it is likely to witness a healthy growth today, on day 2.

After a long time, Anurag Kashyap’s film has received a unanimously positive response, so it’ll be interesting to see how Bandar fares at the box office.

Scores 100% higher than Anurag’s last film

Anurag Kashyap’s last theatrical release, Nishaanchi, was a disaster. Released in 2025, it opened at a dismal 25 lakh net. If a comparison is made, Bandar scored 100% higher on its day 1. In its lifetime run, Nishaanchi scored 1.31 crore net at the Indian box office, which is likely to be surpassed today by the Bobby Deol starrer.

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