Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 11 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor’s Alpha has crossed the 90 crore mark at the worldwide box office. YRF’s female-spy action thriller is now chasing the 100 crore milestone, but the odds may not be very much in favor. Scroll below for the day 11 global update!

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 11

According to estimates, Alpha has amassed 91.16 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 11 days. It has earned 54.95 crore net, which is about 64.84 crore gross from India. The overseas circuits have contributed to 26.32 crore gross.

The pace isn’t as one expected. But considering the massive competition from Dhamaal 4, the only sigh of relief is that it is still adding moolah. Shiv Rawail’s directorial now aims to beat Main Vaapis Aaunga (94.51 crore) to become the 8th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026 globally. But it might take some time to achieve the target.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 190.92 crore Cocktail 2 – 165.86 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Dhamaal 4 – 105.32 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 94.51 crore Alpha – 91.16 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Can Alpha clock a century?

As mentioned above, Ajay Devgn’s adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 is now dominating the ticket windows. With mixed to negative reviews, it will be difficult for the Alia Bhatt starrer to regain momentum now. But the only favorable factor is the absence of significant competition in the coming few weeks.

With a decent momentum in the coming two weeks, Alpha may be able to enter the 100 crore club worldwide, given it does not crash. Fingers crossed!

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 11 Summary

India net: 54.95 crore

India gross: 64.84 crore

Overseas gross: 26.32 crore

Worldwide gross: 91.16 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 32: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer To Miss Scoring A Century?

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