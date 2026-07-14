Alia Bhatt Tumbbad 2( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alia Bhatt officially joins the cast of upcoming horror sequel Tumbbad 2. She will star along with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The original Tumbbad gained a cult following and is today regarded as one of the best Hindi folklore fantasy movies. Its legacy was further enhanced by its 2024 re-release, which made it the second-highest-grossing re-release of an Indian movie.

Sohum Welcomes Alia Bhatt

Sohum took to Instagram to announce Alia’s casting, sharing photos of the two against the franchise’s signature red backdrop.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt #PralayAayega See you at the movies.”

Alia Bhatt On Joining Tumbbad 2

Sharing her excitement, Alia Bhatt said, “Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting.

To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious, and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together.”

More About Tumbbad 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s and Alia Bhatt’s involvement in Tumbbad 2 is expected to add a substantial dimension to the plot.

Tumbbad 2 is spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios and is led by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is slated to release in cinemas on 3rd December 2027.

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