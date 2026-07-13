Batwara 1947 New Poster ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Batwara 1947 has been generating curiosity ever since its teaser was released and sparked conversations among moviegoers. Led by Sunny Deol, the film’s title itself offers a clue about its central theme. Set against the backdrop of one of the most significant chapters in India’s history, the Partition, the film tells an inspiring story of courage and humanity. The teaser offered a glimpse into this narrative and received a warm response from audiences across the country.

The makers have now unveiled a new Krishna poster from the upcoming historical drama. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is set against the backdrop of India’s Partition and explores a period that changed the lives of millions. The newly released poster offers another glimpse into the film’s themes and narrative ahead of its arrival in theaters next month.

To share the new poster, the makers took to their social media with a message that hints at the central idea of the film. The caption read, “When the world chose sides, HE chose dharma. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August.” The poster has quickly caught the attention of fans who have been following updates about the project since the teaser launch.

More About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 revisits the turbulent 1940s, when the Partition changed the lives of millions forever. Amidst fear, loss, and displacement, it tells the inspiring story of a man who chose courage and humanity over hatred.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, BATWARA 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

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