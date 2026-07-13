General Hospital Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Anna Devane gets a warning

Jason Morgan is finally back home

Britt Westbourne makes an accusation

The previous week on General Hospital saw Lulu confronting Carly about her romance with Valentin and Charlotte’s safety. Josslyn shared her plan to push Valentin towards Anna and away from Carly. Chase was shocked when Brook Lynn confessed her plan to frame Willow for the car crash.

GH Spoilers (Monday, July 13, 2026): Episode #16000

Jason Returns To Port Charles

Starting off, Jason Morgan is back home, and he has been through it. After months of being offscreen while being detained by the WSB, the man is back home thanks to Josslyn’s deal with Z. He was innocent but took the fall for Rocco. And now he is returning but with a lot to have reflected upon.

Anna Receives A Warning

On the other hand, Anna came back home a few days ago after returning onscreen last month. She was warmly welcomed by the Scorpio family, but she has been having visions of Peter August. And then there is her reunion with Valentin. The former lovers shared sweet smiles when they met again.

Valentin is there to relay a message to Anna from Josslyn. What he does not know is that this is her plot to push him towards Anna and away from her mother Carly. Regardless, when Valentin has a warning from Anna, what could it be about? Is this about WSB or about Cesar Faison instead?

Laura’s Choice Appalls Tracy

Meanwhile, Tracy cannot believe Laura’s choice and is left appalled by it. Is she about to make her disdain evident to the mayor of the town? If so, how will Laura react to it? And is this about Willow? It won’t be a surprise since Tracy and Will have been against each thanks to her attempts on Chase.

Britt Makes An Accusation, Carly Is Caught Off-guard

Elsewhere, Britt is about to make an accusation. But on whom? And how will this affect things for her? And then lastly, Carly is about to be caught off-guard. But by whom? And how is she going to react to this situation?

General Hospital FAQs

Q: Is Jason Morgan back onscreen?

A: Yes, Jason is back onscreen on today’s July 13, 2026, episode.

Q: Does Valentin have charges against him?

A: No, Valentin does not have any charges against him any more.

Q: When does General Hospital air?

A: New episodes of General Hospital air from Monday to Friday on ABC at 2 pm ET and 1 pm CT.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 13 – July 19): Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, The Hawk & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News