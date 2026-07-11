Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers( Photo Credit – X)

Key Takeaways of Days of our Lives: July 13–17, 2026

EJ plots one step ahead for Kristen

Belle and Chad keep searching for clues

Alex steps up for his daughter Kelsey

Holy struggles under immense pressure

The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Leo trying to gain sympathy from Javi. Xander and Philip rejected Alex’s proposition, Steve reassured Stephanie she wasn’t alone, Sarah and Brady kept investigating Holly’s poisoning and Destiny’s death as Johnny and Paulina comforted Chanel.

DOOL Weekly Overview

The drama has been plenty over the last couple of weeks. Be it the deaths connected to Coriseal, which Sarah and Brady are actively digging into. Or whether it’s the clashes between EJ and Kristen, the awkward meetings between Leo and Javi, or the tension between Gabi and Theo continuing.

Cat is just as adamant about recovering her memories connected to EJ. So much so that she underwent a hypnosis session with Marlena recently. Belle and Chad are still focused on keeping their investigation going. Holly is being blamed by Sarah while she remains hospitalized after her crisis.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of Week July 13–17

Monday, July 13, 2026: Episode #15420

The first episode of the week features Alex being puzzled by what he hears from Joy. Is this about their daughter Kelsey? On the other hand, Stephanie makes a confession to Kayla. Is it about Alex and Joy? Lexie reveals her secret to Marlena. Then there is EJ, who steps up his game against Kristen.

Tuesday, July 14, 2026: Episode #15421

When Theo is furious to learn that Abe conspired with EJ, how will this affect their father-son relationship? Chanel and Paulina share marital woes while EJ tries to get through to Johnny. Julie reaches out to Marlena while Belle and Chad search for clues in regard to Stefano’s elusive chess set.

Wednesday, July 15, 2026: Episode #15422

Next, Stephanie and Theo bond as they each grapple with an unexpected challenge. Alex steps up for Joy and Kelsey. In what way? Javi and Gus have an awkward encounter with Leo. How will it fare? Gabi and Gwen bond while Belle and Chad make a breakthrough in their investigation.

Thursday, July 16, 2026: Episode #15423

Elsewhere, Cat sees EJ in a new light. What has she seen? Lexie shocks Kristen while Marlena worries about Rachel. Meanwhile, Holly struggles under mounting pressure. What will this lead to? Sarah vents her frustration to Brady. Is this regarding not getting answers about the Coriseal deaths?

Friday, July 17, 2026: Episode #15424

The final episode of the week features EJ receiving bad news. Is this about his hospital ownership? Alex and Stephanie work through a disagreement about Joy. When Abe apologizes to Theo, will he be forgiven? Holly and Ari find common ground. And then lastly, Tate makes a shocking discovery.

DOOL Weekly Spoilers: What Comes Next

And there we have it. The chaos, questions, allegations, secrets, and more are only about to get more heated with each passing day. Salem is getting ready for another week of soapy mess, and the fans are looking forward to seeing confrontations, altercations, truths coming to light, and major drama.

Days Of Our Lives FAQs

Q: Who did Sarah accuse of taking drugs?

A: Sarah accused Holly of taking drugs.

Q: Who did Rafe threaten recently?

A: Rafe threatened to pull the plug on Cat’s investigation.

Q: When does Days of Our Lives air?

A: New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream from Monday to Friday on Peacock at 3 am ET and 12 am PT.

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