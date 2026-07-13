Here’s What You Can Watch On OTT This Week( Photo Credit – JioHotstar/Netflix)

Just like clockwork, a new Monday is here, which means it’s time for another exciting week of OTT releases. This week, however, comes with a noticeable change. The lineup features more international titles than any other week so far, making it a great time for fans of English-language content. Without further ado, scroll down to find out what is releasing and when across the major OTT platforms this week.

Jio Hotstar

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come – July 16

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come continues where the first film left off. Grace Le Domas, played by Samara Weaving, is being treated at a hospital when she realizes the nightmare is far from over. She is forced to participate in another deadly game in which four families hunt her down. This time, however, she is not alone. Her estranged sister, Faith, played by Kathryn Newton, is back in the picture. The question is: can she survive once again?

It is a worthwhile sequel to the original, though it doesn’t quite match its predecessor. If you enjoyed the gore and violence of the first film, this one follows a similar approach while adding a bit more world-building.

Netflix

The Hawk – July 16

This is a sports comedy series in which Will Ferrell plays Lonnie Hawkins. Two decades ago, he was the best golfer in the world, but now his health is failing, and his own son is overtaking him on the golf course. Unable to accept losing his place at the top, Lonnie is determined to reclaim his former glory.

Heartstopper Forever – July 17

A gay coming-of-age love story set against the backdrop of an educational institution, where young love goes through trials and tribulations.

Apple TV Plus

Lucky – July 15

This is a seven-episode limited crime action thriller about the titular character, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. After a failed robbery, she is hunted by both a crime boss and the FBI at the same time.

Prime video

Ride or Die – July 15

The trailer for this film is reminiscent of movies like Central Intelligence (2016), Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016), and Killers (2010). Coming to the matter at hand, Debbie Claybourne, played by Octavia Spencer, and Judith Burton, played by Hannah Waddingham, have been best friends for 20 years. However, Judith has a secret: she is an assassin. That secret may end up helping Debbie, who is being actively hunted by professional killers because of something her husband did. Now, her best friend must help her escape this dangerous situation.

Zee5

Transfer Trimurthulu (Telugu) – July 17

Transfer Trimurthulu is the nickname given to the protagonist after being transferred 55 times in 10 years because of his honesty. However, when he is posted to a village where a tribal woman was assaulted 20 years ago, he begins investigating the long-forgotten case. The son of the current Chief Minister is allegedly linked to the crime, and uncovering the truth could bring down the state government itself. Like a dog with a bone, he refuses to let the case go that easily.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Kay Kay Menon’s School Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News