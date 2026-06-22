Another Monday is here, and that means it’s time for our weekly roundup of everything new arriving on OTT. This week’s lineup is led by JioHotstar and Netflix, with both streamers bringing four new titles each. JioHotstar’s slate is dominated by three critically acclaimed English releases, while Netflix also offers three English titles alongside a blockbuster Tamil film that enjoyed a highly successful theatrical run. From gripping dramas and action-packed entertainers to fan-favorite returning series, there’s plenty to add to your watchlist. To find out the release dates, streaming platforms, trailers, and plot synopses for all the new movies and shows premiering this week, scroll down.

JioHotstar

Avatar: Fire and Ash – June 24

The third installment in James Cameron’s award-winning and iconic Avatar franchise is finally coming to OTT. The film also won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Continuing the story from the second film, Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, and Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldaña, are still grappling with the grief of losing their child. However, they are far from a peaceful existence as a new threat emerges, threatening Pandora’s future once again.

House of the Dragon season 3 – June 22

Picking up from where Season 2 left off, the third season of House of the Dragon deals with the civil war that was built up in the previous season, and it is likely to reshape Westeros completely.

The Bear season 5 – June 26

This is the final season of The Bear. In this chapter, the restaurant faces mounting financial troubles and even an actual flood, all while navigating the everyday chaos that comes with running a high-pressure kitchen.

Lingam (Tamil) – June 26

Kathir has ambitions of becoming a police officer, and he is also a talented kabaddi player. However, life has something different in store for him. Due to circumstances beyond his control, he ends up becoming a gangster instead of a police officer.

Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 – June 25

Aang, played by Gordon Cormier, Katara, played by Kiawentiio, and Sokka, played by Ian Ousley, venture deeper into the Earth Kingdom in search of its king. However, the looming threat of the Fire Nation still needs to be dealt with.

Blast (Tamil) – June 25

A violent action-comedy drama, the film follows an ordinary middle-class family of four comprising a father, mother, daughter, and the father’s younger brother. They lead a happy life, with both the father and daughter being skilled karate practitioners. Having been taught by her father to always stand up for others, the daughter often finds herself in trouble and fights, though her karate skills usually help her come out on top. However, their existence takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves entangled in a dangerous world of gangsters and massive sums of money changing hands.

Little Brother – June 26

A mostly confrontational comedy, the film follows Rudd, played by John Cena, who is successful, has a devoted wife, Deirdre, played by Michelle Monaghan, and appears to have a perfect life. However, everything changes when he crosses paths with Marcus, played by Eric André. Decades earlier, Rudd had mentored Marcus through a big brother program, but he has long since forgotten about him. Now, Marcus has re-entered Rudd’s life, and his presence begins to wreak havoc on Rudd’s seemingly idyllic existence.

In the Hand of Dante – June 24

In the Hand of Dante is based on the novel of the same name by Nick Tosches. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Al Pacino, Jason Momoa, Franco Nero, and Martin Scorsese. Coming to the plot, an author from New York City is tasked by a don with retrieving Dante Alighieri’s original manuscript of The Divine Comedy. However, his journey is anything but straightforward, as he encounters numerous challenges and unexpected twists along the way.

Prime video

Gram Chikitsalay season 2 (Hindi) – June 23

This rural medical comedy is set in the village of Bhathkandi, where Dr. Prabhat, played by Amol Parashar, is still doing his level best to run the hospital as efficiently as possible. However, it is far from easy, with medicine shortages and various management issues adding to the challenges of providing quality healthcare. To make matters worse, he finds himself competing with other public health centers for a prestigious award that would grant his hospital preferential treatment from the government.

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