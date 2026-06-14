Premiered in 2022, House of the Dragon is an American fantasy drama television series created by George R.R Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. It is a prequel to HBO’s superhit series Game of Thrones and is the second television series in George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. The series tells the tale 100 years after the Seven Kingdoms have united as an outcome of the Targareyen conquest, and shows events that have occurred 200 years before those in the Game of Thrones and 172 years prior to the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. The series is primarily focused on the decline of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon has released two seasons, with several episodes extremely well received by audiences, establishing the show as a hit, much like Game of Thrones. Here’s a look at the 5 best-ranked episodes from seasons 1 & 2 as per IMDB.

1. Season 2, Episode 4: The Red Dragon And The Gold

IMDB Rating: 9.4/10

This is a pivotal fourth episode from season 2. It shows King Aegon feeling sidelined by Alicent and Aemond as they are strategizing for war without including him. Things get worse when Aegon is humiliated by his mother for his incapabilities to rule. As a result, a hammered Aegon flies his dragon Sunfyre to join the ongoing battle. Meanwhile, Criston Cole and Aemond have already launched an ambush on Rock’s Rest to force a dragon out from Team Black, expecting Vhagar to kill whoever appears.

Parallelly, the heated debates around the appropriate response to Cole’s marching army force Rhaenys Targaryen into volunteering to fly to the battle on her dragon Meleys. Rhaenys also faces a tense counter with Corlys around his bastard son, Alyn of Hull, and learns that her husband was keeping secrets from her.

Meleys arrives at Rook’s Rest and attacks Criston’s army. Aegon joins the fray on Sunfyre but finds himself weakening against Rhaenys and Meleys during combat. Things take a drastic turn when Aemond makes an appearance on his dragon Vhagar. Instead of targeting Meleys, Vhagar spits fire indiscriminately, scorching both Sunfyre and Aegon to the ground. Rhaenys and Meleys engage in a brutal mid-air clash with Aemond but are defeated by Vhagar’s size and force. As a result, Rhaenys and her dragon lose their lives in the battle.

Daemon isn’t able to rally the local lords to support Rhaenys/Rhaenyra’s cause. He is also struggling with sleep, which forces him to take the sleep potions prepared by Alys Rivers, which trigger hallucinations and make him see his deceased wife, Laena Velaryon.

2. Season 1, Episode 8: The Lord Of The Tides

IMDB Rating: 9.3/10

This is the eighth episode from the show’s season 1. The story leaps six years ahead, where we see the Targaryen family in a tense struggle over the succession to Driftmark.

Lord Corlys Velaryon is severely wounded in the Stepstones. As a result, his brother Ser Vaemond Velaryon goes on to challenge the claim of Corlys’s implicit heir, Lucerys (Luke) Velaryon, stating that Luke and his brother Jacaerys are bastards, hence unworthy. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra and Daemon return to King’s Landing to fight for Luke’s claim. Otto and Alicent Hightower, on the other hand, hold the reins of power. Vaemond seeks Alicent and Otto’s support, hoping they will favor him over Rhaenyra.

Rhaenys Targaryen (Corlys’s wife) strikes a deal with Rhaenyra to secure her granddaughters’ Baela and Rhaena’s futures. The two agree to marry the girls to Rhaenyra’s sons, uniting their claims. During the official petitions, Vaemond terms Rhaenyra’s sons as bastards. In pure rage, Daemon beheads him. The same evening, a severely ailing King Viserys makes a surprise appearance at the family dinner, begging his family to put aside their fights and reunite. In his final hours, a heavily medicated Viserys mistakes Alicent for Rhaenyra and mumbles about “The Song of Ice and Fire.” This leads Alicent to believe he is naming their son Aegon as the chosen heir.

3. Season 1, Episode 7: Driftmark

IMDB Rating: 9.1/10

This is the 7th episode from season 1. The episode shows Laena’s funeral, with family members mourning her death, who ordered her own dragon to kill her during childbirth. The somber event sees tensions peaking as the court is speculating about the true parentage of Rhaenyra’s Jacaerys and Lucerys, who happen to have dark hair. Meanwhile, young Aemond Targaryen sneaks out in the middle of the night to claim Vhagar, known as the largest dragon in the world and Laena’s former dragon.

Aemond is confronted by his cousins Baela and Rhaena as well as Rhaenyra’s sons, leading to a brutal brawl. This results in Aemond’s left eye being slashed by Lucerys. Alicent is adamant that to pay for his karma, Lucerys’ eyes be gouged out to serve justice. King Viserys refuses to do so, and as a result, Queen Alicent snatches the Valyrian steel dagger and charges with it towards Rhaenyra, accidentally slicing her arm.

Rhaenyra and Daemon forge an alliance to strengthen their claim to the throne and consolidate power against the Hightower Greens. Daemon encourages and bribes Laenor’s lover, Ser Qarl, to stage Laenor’s murder, allowing Laenor to escape Westeros and leave behind a single Rhaenyra, who would be free to marry her uncle.

4. Season 2, Episode 7: The Red Sowing

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

This is the seventh episode from season 2. It shows Rhaenyra gathering Targaryen bastards from King’s Landing so that she can claim Vermithor and Silverwing on Dragonstone. In an unforeseen incident, Vermithor incinerates and consumes many candidates, leading to a deadly and chaotic scene. However, Hugh Hammer manages to successfully claim Vermithor, while Ulf White comes across Silverwing and starts bonding with him.

When Ulf takes Silverwing for a ride over the city, Aemond is enraged, in turn causing utter panic in King’s Landing. He chases them on Vhagar, eventually retreating to Red Keep upon seeing Rhaenyra and her trio of dragons at Dragonstone. Meanwhile, a glum Alicent returns to King’swood.

A young Lord Oscar Tully is pressuring Daemon into atoning for war crimes. Daemon, as a result, executes Willem Blackwood to attain the loyalty of the Riverlords. This challenging decision leads to a final vision that shows him encountering a dying King Viserys, who questions if Daemon truly desires to wear the crown and suffer the burdens that come with it.

5. Season 1, Episode 9: The Green Council

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

This is the 9th episode from season 1. It features the aftermath of Viserys’s passing, with Otto Hightower gathering a small council, now referred to as The Greens, to solidify Aegon’s claim to the throne. Lord Beesbury objects to the decision and, as a result, is killed by Ser Criston Cole. On the other hand, a race is unfolding to locate Prince Aegon. The Kingsguard twins, Arryk and Erryk, are sent by Otto, while Alicent assigns Ser Criston and Prince Aemond to the task. After a long search, Aegon is finally found in the lower levels of King’s Landing, attempting to flee the city, and is forcefully brought back to the Red Keep.

Lord Larys Strong discovers that Alicent’s handmaiden is working as a spy for Mysaria. As a result, he uses Mysaria’s strong ties with Alicent to secure information. Aegon is initially reluctant to rule but eventually is persuaded by the Greens to be crowned King. He is escorted through the streets of King’s Landing to the Dragonpit for the coronation ceremony.

Meanwhile, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, who was locked away for refusing to support Aegon’s claim to the throne, is freed by Ser Erryk. She manages to make her way through the Dragonpit, mounts her dragon Meleys, and barges through the floorboards during the coronation ceremony. She stares down at the usurpers as a warning to Rhaenyra at Dragonstone before flying away on her dragon.

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