When David Benioff and D. B. Weiss’s massively mounted fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones, premiered on HBO in 2011, it became an instant hit among small-screen audiences and raised the bar for television shows. It was based on George R. R. Martin’s high fantasy novels, The Song of Ice and Fire. More than three years after the conclusion of its eight-season run, a prequel, titled House of the Dragon, premiered in 2022. The show’s second season was released in 2024. And now, fans are eagerly waiting for House of the Dragon Season 3, which is set to premiere on June 21, 2026.

With just a few days left for its release, the third season has already received a stellar critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Keep scrolling to find out how it compares to the first two seasons of House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones Seasons 1-8, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the third television series in George R. R. Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire franchise.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Rotten Tomatoes Score

At the time of writing, House of the Dragon S3 holds a highly impressive critics’ score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Let’s take a look at how it compares to the previous two seasons, all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

House of the Dragon S1: 90% House of the Dragon S2: 84% Game of Thrones S1: 90% Game of Thrones S2: 97% Game of Thrones S3: 96% Game of Thrones S4: 97% Game of Thrones S5: 93% Game of Thrones S6: 94% Game of Thrones S7: 93% Game of Thrones S8: 55% A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms S1: 94%

Based on the above critics’ scores, it is clear that House of the Dragon Season 3 is currently rated higher than the show’s first two seasons. In comparison to the parent series, HOTD S3 has matched the critics’ scores of the top two highest-rated Game of Thrones seasons—Season 2 & Season 4 (97% each).

Moreover, HOTD Season 3 is rated even higher than the third TV series in the franchise, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (94%). Having said that, the critics’ score of HOTD S3 might fluctuate in the coming days as more reviewers submit their ratings. But a major shift appears unlikely.

What’s House of the Dragon All About?

The Game of Thrones prequel series, which takes place around 200 years before the events of the parent show, focuses on the Targaryen civil war and how the children of King Viserys I Targaryen fight among themselves for the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Trailer

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