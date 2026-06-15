American singer and songwriter Oliver Tree tragically passed away at the age of 32. He reportedly died in a helicopter collision accident in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While such incidents are rare, several well-known celebrities have lost their lives in plane and helicopter crashes over the years. Here’s a list of five of them that tragically died in a helicopter or plane crash.

1. Oliver Tree

Oliver Tree was a singer, director, songwriter, and record producer who died in a helicopter crash on June 14, 2026, in Brazil. The accident took place after two helicopters carrying six people collided in Rio de Janeiro, as per The Hollywood Reporter. No one on board survived the crash.

2. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was a celebrated professional basketball player as part of the Los Angeles Lakers. On January 26, 2020, Kobe and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash. As per the NBA, the crash took place in the foggy hills of Calabasas, California.

3. Troy Gentry

Troy Gentry was a part of the country duo Montgomery Gentry along with Eddie Montgomery. As per People, Troy passed away on September 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. Troy was about to reach his concert just before his demise.

4. Aaliyah

Aaliyah was a singer, actress, and model who had won several American Music Awards in a short span of time. However, her life was cut short on August 25, 2001, when the 22-year-old artist died in a plane crash. As per E!, Aaliyah was traveling from the Bahamas to Miami, and the crash killed all eight people on board.

5. John Denver

John Denver was a popular musician who passed away in a plane crash on October 12, 1997, at the age of 53. As per People, Denver was the pilot of that plane. Interestingly, one of his songs was titled Leaving on a Jet Plane.

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