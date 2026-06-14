Emily Blunt is regarded as one of the most versatile and well-regarded actors in Hollywood. She has proven her worth with her impressive work in dramas, action thrillers, superhit franchises, and other prominent movies. Over the years, the actress has effortlessly balanced her growing star power and her exponential commercial success. Her acting prowess, box office appeal, and critical acclaim have made her one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

1. Disclosure Day (2026) – Emily Blunt’s Highest Paycheck To Date

According to reports by Netflix Junkie, the lead actress in the recently released film Disclosure Day, Emily Blunt, has earned approximately $15 million. She played the character of Margaret Fairchild, a meteorologist who helped reveal the existence of aliens on Earth and exposed the truth to the world. Steven Spielberg’s film is receiving widespread acclaim from audiences, and apparently, Blunt is the highest-paid cast member.

2. A Quiet Place Part II (2021) – $12–13 Million

The film was the sequel to her immensely successful horror blockbuster, which was directed by her husband, John Krasinski. The film became a major box office hit, which helped in showing her exceptional acting skills. The actress was paid between $12 million and $13 million to revive her role as Evelyn Abbott, a mother trying to protect her children from deadly creatures that had taken over the world.

3. The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) – $12.5 Million

This was the most-awaited sequel to the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada, and it brought back the lead cast, including Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway. Blunt reprised the role of snappy assistant Emily Charlton in the film, and, according to The Economic Times, she was paid $12.5 million for it. The massive paycheck reveals the franchise’s enduring popularity even after decades.

4. Jungle Cruise (2021) – $8–10 Million

In the family-adventure film released in 2021, Blunt starred alongside Dwayne Johnson. She played Dr. Lily Houghton, who embarks on a dangerous journey to the Amazon to find a mysterious tree with unique healing powers. The film was widely praised by audiences and became a blockbuster hit. According to The Street, Blunt was paid between $8 million and $10 million for the role.

5. Oppenheimer (2023) – $4 Million

Christopher Nolan’s biggest project, Oppenheimer, was released in 2023 and became a massive financial, historical, and critical success. For the movie, Emily Blunt negotiated a lower rate than her usual, and, according to Cosmopolitan, she was paid $4 million for her role. Reportedly, she accepted the low salary to get a chance to work with the acclaimed director Nolan. She played the character of Katherine Oppenheimer, the wife of genius physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, and her character was widely appreciated.

A Career Worth Every Dollar

Emily Blunt’s highest paychecks are a reminder of her remarkable talent and versatility. Whether leading in sci-fi films or a horror franchise, she has proven her worth every time. Over the years, she has become one of the most trusted leading stars, and with more exciting projects lined up, her earning power remains as strong as ever.

The actress will next be seen in the horror thriller A Quiet Place Part III, which is currently in development.

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