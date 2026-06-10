Aubrey Plaza is among the few actors who have had a consistent upward trajectory in her career over the past few years. She is known for her sharp wit and remarkable performances, which have helped her carve out a space for herself in the entertainment industry. Though she had a modest start in television, she has become part of major production houses’ projects through her resilience and talent.

The actress earned impressive paychecks from her work in television, film, and OTT projects. Here is a look at some of her biggest paychecks over the years.

Television Salaries

Parks and Recreation (2009–2015)

Aubrey Plaza played the sarcastic yet lovable character of April Ludgate in the popular series Parks and Recreation. She was part of the series for all seven seasons, which aired for the span from 2009 to 2015. According to TV Guide, the actress was paid between $50,000 and $80,000 per episode for her role in the series. Plaza played a critical role in the series and helped her become one of television’s most recognized faces.

She has also worked in several other television shows, including The Legend of Korra, Welcome to Sweden, Castle, Comedy Bang! Bang!, and Criminal Minds.

Streaming Project Earnings

The White Lotus Season 2 (2022)

The actress appeared in the popular streaming series The White Lotus Season 2. The show aired in 2022, and she played a sharp, highly skeptical employment attorney named Harper Spiller. According to Cosmopolitan, the actress was paid approximately $40,000 per episode for the series. She was part of the show for seven episodes; hence, she was paid approximately $280,000.

Movie Salaries

The actress has played numerous memorable roles in movies over the last decade, and her salaries have helped maintain a decent bank balance.

Mystery Team (2009)

The actress has played numerous memorable roles in movies over the last decade, and her salaries have helped maintain a decent bank balance. According to Net Worth Celebrities, she was paid $189,000 for her work in the comedy film Mystery Team.

10 Years (2011)

In the 2011 film 10 Years, according to Net Worth Celebrities, she was paid $207,000. Plaza played Olivia, a carefree woman attending her high school reunion, which led to the resurfacing of old bonds and unresolved emotions.

The Driftless Area (2015)

For the film The Driftless Area, she was paid approximately $324,000, as per Net Worth Celebrities. She played the role of a mysterious woman named Stella, who enters into a romantic relationship with the male lead. Her character plays a pivotal role in the unfolding of the story’s events.

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Her biggest reported paycheck to date is from her role in the film Dirty Grandpa, for which she earned $524,000, according to Net Worth Celebrities. In the comedy film, Aubrey Plaza plays a free-spirited, flirty college student whose charm leads to some hilarious moments.

From working in television to playing defining roles on the silver screen, the actress has steadily increased her earning power over the past decade. Her increasing salary is proof of her popularity and her ability to perform across multiple entertainment platforms.

Aubrey Plaza will be seen in the upcoming films The Heidi Fleiss Story and The Accompanist. She is also doing a voiceover in the animated series Kevin.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Masters Of The Universe Cast Net Worth 2026: From Idris Elba To Nicholas Galitzine, Who Is The Richest Star?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News